Ant Anstead Participating in "Breakup Recovery" Program Following Christina Anstead Split

Ant Anstead is practicing self-care after his split from Christina Anstead.
Over the weekend, the Wheeler Dealers host took to his Instagram Stories where he revealed a program he has been participating in. As it turns out, Ant is in the middle of a five-week "Breakup Recovery" exercise developed by "human connection specialist" Mark Groves.
Called Create the Love, the brand offers everything from courses and retreats to coaching and a podcast. In regards to Ant's specific program, the goal is to move from "Hurting > Healing > Thriving" in less than two months.
"I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me!" Ant shared on his post. "If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!"
Mark would also share some more insight into the program on his personal social media page. He revealed that those who enroll in the "breakup recovery" will explore topics like "how to set boundaries, how to start letting go" and more.
Back on Sept. 18, Christina surprised fans on Instagram when she announced her breakup from Ant after less than two years of marriage.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote to her followers. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Since then, the Christina on the Coast star has continued working on her businesses and co-parenting her children: She has two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and a 13-month-old son with Ant.
The Flip or Flop star also offered an honest look at her reality through a rare Instagram post.
"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," Christina shared. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies—but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing."
As for Ant, he appears to be healing with help from his friends and faith. The 41-year-old recently participated in Rise Up Kings, which aims to help men rise up to their God-given potential.
"I never gave up on us," he wrote through Instagram on Sept. 26. "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."