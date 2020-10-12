Lily James and Married Dominic West Spark Romance Rumors With Steamy Kiss

New couple alert?!

That's what some pop culture fans are asking themselves after photos emerged of Lily James and Dominic West displaying some PDA during a recent outing.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the Hollywood stars were spotted in Rome on Oct. 11 where they took in the sights and sounds of Italy's capital.

Lily, 31, was seen wearing a floral dress with a black Yves Saint Laurent purse for the weekend adventure while Dominic, 50, wore dark denim jeans and a blue button-down. The two appeared to share an electric scooter before sitting down for lunch.

While the outing may seem innocent at first, other pictures at the lunch table show the duo kissing on the cheek with Dominic caressing Lily's head in the great outdoors. At the same time, the Daily Mail reported that the pair's friend and mutual manager was also in attendance for the meal.