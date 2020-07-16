WATCH NOW

LOL! Watch Chris Evans Give the Best Response About His Quarantine Hygiene

In this exclusive Sunday TODAY sneak peek, Chris Evans talks to NBC's Willie Geist about everything from being an introvert to how often he showers!
Catching up with Chris Evans!

The 39-year-old actor is set to appear on this weekend's all-new Sunday TODAY, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek at his conversation with NBC anchor Willie Geist.

In the preview clip, Geist begins by asking Evans how he (and his rescue dog, Dodger!) have been holding up in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Yeah, it's just me and Dodger," Evans responds. "You know, it's tricky because I'm a—it's such a stupid thing—but I consider myself an introvert! I am."

The Captain America star can't help but poke fun at himself, comparing what he's saying to people who boast, "I'm just a geek!" 

"It takes a while before I need social interaction," Evans adds. "I just stay home and I never shower."

Cue an awkward pause...

"That's not true, I shower all the time," Evans blurts out, laughing. "I don't know why I said that. I'm a very clean person!"

Chris Evans and Lily James Spark Romance Rumors as They're Spotted Out Together in London

The clip continues with Geist mentioning Defending Jacob—an AppleTV+ series Evans is currently starring in—but before the two delve into a discussion about it, Geist poses a different sort of question: "As a Patriots fan, where are you in the grieving process right now with the loss of Tom Brady?"

"I mean, I hate to say it, I kind of saw it coming," Evans says, recalling Brady's announcement in March that he wouldn't be returning to the New England Patriots. "I was anticipating and bracing for it."

He continues, "And you know what, I could never, ever, ever harbor any ill will...he gave 20 years of some of the best football memories I'll ever have. So I wish him well."

But is Evans willing to support Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

"Not gonna go that far," the actor admits. "But I tell you what, if the Pats don't make it, the Bucs are the next team I'm rooting for."

Sunday TODAY airs on NBC at 8 a.m.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

