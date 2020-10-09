Brian Austin Green Explains Why His Masked Singer Elimination Was a "Relief"

A bittersweet ending.

Brian Austin Green's time on The Masked Singer may have been cut short when he was revealed to be underneath the Giraffe costume on Wednesday's episode, but as he told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Friday, Oct. 9's Daily Pop, the elimination actually came as "a relief."

"Now that I don't have to keep this a secret anymore...it's a huge weight off my shoulders," Brian explained.

As fans of the singing competition show may recall, not a single judge was able to guess the Giraffe's identity.

And they weren't the only ones left in the dark! According to Brian, he didn't tell anyone, not even his parents or four children—three of which he co-parents with Megan Fox—that he was going on the show.

"My mom texted me last night because my niece texted her and was like, 'Oh, Uncle Brian was so good on the show!'" he recalled. "And my mom was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about.'"