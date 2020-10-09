Brian Austin Green Explains Why His Masked Singer Elimination Was a "Relief"

A bittersweet ending.
Brian Austin Green's time on The Masked Singer may have been cut short when he was revealed to be underneath the Giraffe costume on Wednesday's episode, but as he told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Friday, Oct. 9's Daily Pop, the elimination actually came as "a relief."
"Now that I don't have to keep this a secret anymore...it's a huge weight off my shoulders," Brian explained.
As fans of the singing competition show may recall, not a single judge was able to guess the Giraffe's identity.
And they weren't the only ones left in the dark! According to Brian, he didn't tell anyone, not even his parents or four children—three of which he co-parents with Megan Fox—that he was going on the show.
"My mom texted me last night because my niece texted her and was like, 'Oh, Uncle Brian was so good on the show!'" he recalled. "And my mom was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about.'"
Brian wasn't just relieved to be eliminated because the role was shrouded in secrecy, though—performing was actually pretty brutal!
"There's no air circulation inside of a mask like that," he explained. "So to have the mask on, you have this little slit to look through, and then your breath hitting you in the face because it can't escape your mask any more than air can get into your mask."
Brian continued, "I'm not claustrophobic normally, but it was very restrictive. I remember in wardrobe fittings—because it's a really elaborate thing—you have an under-outfit that's just for if you're sweating. So it soaks up the sweat, and then you have the costume over it. It was a whole intricate thing."
Of course, he's still grateful for this time on the series.
"It was nice that I accomplished what I accomplished on the show, but at the point when they were like, 'Aww, Giraffe, you're going home,' I was like, 'Whew,'" Brian told Justin. "I think two songs were enough!"
"It kind of became like checking off the bucket list," he added. "You go, 'Good, I did that.' I went skydiving. I did The Masked Singer. I just have to do cage diving with great white sharks and I'm good."
What about a stint on The Bachelor, though?
Justin asked the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who parted ways with Megan after 10 years of marriage in May—if he'd ever consider going on the dating show.
"No. That's a horrible idea. I'm sorry," Brian responded, revealing that he's not a fan of the franchise. "When you watch the show and the way people's emotions are sort of toyed with for ratings and for that, that personally just bothers me."
Plus, dating is already stressful enough!
"Being single now is definitely a different experience than it was 15 years ago when the internet didn't even really exist and there was no social media," Brian expressed. "You meet and have access to way more people—which I'm not sure how I feel about that...but the old fashioned way of meeting people through friends, especially right now during COVID, there's not really anything you can do."
"Like, I go to the grocery store and coffee shop," he added. "I barely see friends, let alone, like, blind dates with friends!"
