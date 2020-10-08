Kelly Ripa Reflects on Her and Mark Consuelos' Decision to Quit Drinking 3 Years Ago

It may be 5 o'clock somewhere, but Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos won't drink to that. The couple decided to quit alcohol, a move that Kelly recently told Parade contributed to the pair's "healthy lifestyle."

"We did both quit drinking almost three years ago," Kelly shared in the new interview. "Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living—maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

Kelly, who recently appeared opposite Mark on his CW series Riverdale, previously talked about her decision to stop drinking with Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year," she told Ryan on their show in January. "It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market."

She joked that she made up at least "25 percent" of alcohol sales before making the choice to stop drinking.