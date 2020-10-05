Katy Perry Puts Her Own Spin on Getting "Pumped" to Vote in Star-Studded PSA

Get a kick out of this: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want you to be "pumped to vote."

The couple, who recently welcomed their first baby together, took some time out of their parenting duties to inform people about the importance of the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.

The pair joined Jane Fonda in one of her famous fitness videos to encourage viewers to "exercise that vote" in a star-studded PSA, which released on Monday, Oct. 5.

"Hello, class! We're bringing back the movement," Jane began the video, wearing a fiery red bodysuit and matching sweatband.

"We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race," the legendary actress urged. "I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser-focused, I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand. So let's get ready to exercise our right to vote!"

For Katy's part, she could be seen snacking while the actor broke a sweat and pumped some iron. At one point, however, she showed off her workout skills as she pumped her breast milk. "Get pumped to vote," she cheekily said.