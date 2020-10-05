Domino Kirke Shares the Sweetest First Photo of Penn Badgley and Their Baby Boy

You know you love him. Now Gossip Girl fans are getting a first look at Penn Badgley as a dad.
On Monday, Oct. 5, singer Domino Kirke shared the first photo of her husband and their baby boy, who was born in August.
She posted the intimate pic on Instagram with a simple white heart emoji. Penn, with his mask on his chin, cradled their baby, who wore a green-and-white striped onesie for the big debut.
Domino gave another glimpse of her family on her Instagram Story. It showed Penn wearing a cap, disposable mask, tee, shorts and sneakers while carrying their little one in a blanket as they ventured out into the city at night.
She first announced the pregnancy in February while also revealing she experienced two miscarriages.
"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing," the 36-year-old doula wrote. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."
Domino previously welcomed her first son, Cassius Riley, with ex Morgan O'Kane in 2009.
The Carriage House Birth co-founder added, "With 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."
Penn and Domino, who wed in 2017, revealed their baby boy was born in August, after Domino shared an Instagram post last month with the hashtag #40dayspostpartum.
For his part, Penn gave a rare look into his love life with Domino last December for her birthday. He wrote, "A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It's really impressive, and quite mysterious. You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive."
The actor, who has gone from playing Dan on Gossip Girl to Joe on You, will return as the serial killer in You season three, co-starring Victoria Pedretti.
The 33-year-old dad has offered his theory as to why fans are so attracted to Joe despite his killer tendencies.
"There are times where Joe is so impossibly sympathetic and even honest and brave" Penn told InStyle. "Sometimes he's the exact perfect balance between chivalrous and allowing his partner to be autonomous and empowered."
More recently, he reunited with Gossip Girl co-star Chace Crawford, who admitted he hasn't re-watched the CW show. "Buddy, you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like 'Clockwork Orange.' But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe," Chace said.
Penn confessed he watched it after he first started dating Domino, because she hadn't seen it. "I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch," he said. "These snapshots of yourself when you're 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it's just uncomfortable."