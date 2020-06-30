Penn Badgley Reflects on Gossip Girl, Blake Lively and More in Reunion With Chace Crawford

Attention, Gossip Girl fans: Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford just had a virtual reunion.

Eight years after the beloved CW show went off the air, stars Badgley and Crawford are reflecting on the show that thrust them into stardom. During a recent chat for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the former co-stars revealed the last time they watched Gossip Girl.

"I haven't seen it in so long. It would be very interesting to watch it now," Badgley, who now stars on Netflix's You, shared. "Have you seen it recently?"

Crawford, who now stars on Amazon Prime's The Boys, told Badgley, "Buddy, you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like 'Clockwork Orange.' But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe."

Badgley went on to reveal that he watched it with his now wife Domino Kirke before they got married in 2017.