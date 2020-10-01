Shia LaBeouf Charged With Battery and Petty Theft Over Alleged Summer Incident

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with two misdemeanors.

According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles by the People of the State of California, the 34-year-old actor has been accused of battery and petty theft. The documents allege he willfully and unlawfully used "force and violence upon" another person, as well as took and drove away with the same individual's personal property—a hat worth less than $950.

The complaint, which appears to have been filed in September, states the alleged incident took place "on or about" June 12, 2020. However, details of what may have led to the purported events are unclear. According to TMZ, which broke the news and cited law enforcement sources in its report, there were no major injuries to either person.

The filing also reveals that an arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 19, 2020. E! News has reached out to LaBeouf's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.