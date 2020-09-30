Serena Williams Withdraws From 2020 French Open After Achilles Injury

Serena Williams is calling timeout.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30 the professional tennis player withdrew from the French Open prior to her scheduled second-round match with Bulgarian opponent Tsevatana Pironkova.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said she injured her Achilles in the U.S. Open semifinal match on Thursday, Sept. 10 against Victoria Azarenka. Serena cited "struggling to walk" which she called a "tell-tale sign."

As she explained in an official statement, per NBC Sports, "In the second set, I just felt like I needed to walk with a limp, and that was no good. I had to focus on walking straight so I wasn't limping. I tried. I always give 100 percent. Everyone knows that. Maybe even more than 100 if that's possible. I take solace in that. I think Achilles is a real injury that you don't want to play with because that is not good if it gets worse."