BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Emmys Best DressedVanessa BryantKristin CavallariE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Cardi B Reveals She Has Plenty of Dating Options After Offset Split

While Cardi B is single and has plenty of people in her DMs, she's not ready to mingle just yet after filing for divorce from Offset.

By Samantha Schnurr 24 Sep, 2020 3:38 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesCouplesCelebritiesCardi BOffset
Related: Cardi B Reveals Real Reason She Filed for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B is a newly single woman—and it sounds like she likes it like that. 

In mid-September, the rapper took fans by surprise when she filed for divorce from her husband Offset, ending their sometimes tumultuous three years of marriage for good. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi and her legal team said the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." 

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the star went live on her OnlyFans account to set the record straight on her life right now, including the fact that when it comes to the dating department, she's not lacking in options. 

"I could date any man I want," she told viewers, according to People. However, there are other things that have the "WAP" performer's attention right now. 

"My DMs are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody," she shared. "I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."

photos
Cardi B & Offset: Romance Rewind

Echoing recent comments, Cardi also settled any misconceptions about her breakup, confirming their split was her decision—and a precautionary one. 

"You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," she told viewers. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again...I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

Demi Moore Is Headed to Amazon: What to Know About Her Steamy New Role

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And, despite parting ways with the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, she and Offset are apparently on good terms. 

"I don't have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all," she said. "I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."

As she explained in an Instagram Live on Sept. 18, "I just got tired of f--king arguing...I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."

"When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on," she elaborated at the time, "I rather just be...Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

Savannah Chrisley Slams Rumor About Her Dad Causing Nic Kerdiles Split

4

Demi Moore Is Headed to Amazon: What to Know About Her Steamy New Role

5

Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson’s Breakup Just Got More Dramatic