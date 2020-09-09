Drake Shares Rare Photo of Son Adonis to Celebrate His First Day of School

Drake is one proud papa.

The 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to share a photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis getting ready for class.

"First Day Of School..." the four-time Grammy winner captioned the sweet snapshot. "The World Is Yours kid."

Adonis' mom, Sophie Brussaux, also posted a few back-to-school pics.

While the "Hotline Bling" star tends to shield his son from the limelight, he has shared a few other photos of the young one on social media. The last image he shared was on Father's Day, which showed the little man resting in his PJs.

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake wrote on Instagram at the time.

The artist first confirmed he's a dad in 2018 when he released his fifth studio album Scorpion. While he continued to give a few glimpses into his life as a parent, he didn't share photos of his son's face until March 2020. Drake opened up about the decision to publish the post during a Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne interview in May.