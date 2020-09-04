Grab Your Chakrams: These 25 Facts About Xena Will Leave You Chanting a Battle Cry

Xena fans, It's time to celebrate.

It's been 25 years since a mighty princess, forged in the heat of battle, arrived on TV with the debut of cult classic Xena: Warrior Princess. When the first-run syndication series arrived on Sept. 4, 1995, it introduced the world to its titular heroine (played by Lucy Lawless) and her quest for redemption for a past littered with sins committed against the innocent. And when devoted sidekick Gabrielle (Renee O'Connor) was thrown into the mix, one of the most beloved—if never officially consummated—LGBTQ partnerships on TV was born.

The series, a spinoff of creator Rob Tapert's Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, quickly surpassed its predecessor in popularity and was, for a time, the highest-rated drama in syndication. And thanks to a rabid fanbase that made hay out of the show and its quasi-Sapphic central characters in those early, Wild West days of the world wide web, Lawless and O'Connor were quickly made icons.

As Lawless recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2016, "When we got the faxes of the Village Voice articles sent over to us—remember there was no Twitter or anything in those days—Renee and I looked at each other and went, 'Lesbians? Really? Okay.' It was fine with us.