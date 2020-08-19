Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Fires Back After Troll Sends Threatening Message

Do not mess with clapback queen Chrissy Teigen.

As fans well know, the expectant star is no stranger to criticism and attacks online. In the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19, the famous foodie faced a threat on Twitter after she tweeted in defense of Masai Ujiri, president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors.

Teigen retweeted body camera footage showing Ujiri was repeatedly shoved by a police officer while trying to get on the court after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The footage is part of a countersuit Ujiri filed against police officer Alan Strickland, who alleged in a February lawsuit that Ujiri assaulted him and that he "suffered injury to his body, health, strength, activity and person" as a result of the altercation, according to ESPN. However, Ujiri used the footage in his countersuit to show that it was Strickland who had been the aggressor. "Only after being unjustifiably told to 'back the f--k up' and shoved twice did Mr. Ujiri show any response and return a shove to Mr. Strickland's chest," the countersuit states, per ESPN.

Teigen did not mince words about Strickland, tweeting, "This a--hole said Ujiri used excessive force and he went to the hospital for a 'swollen face.'"

In response, user @TommyKersten tweeted, "But you like.....[Pizza emojis] f--k you and your morals. I wish you'd play hockey I'd f--kin rock your a-- you dirt bag!"