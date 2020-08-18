Jennifer Aniston Calls The Morning Show "20 Years of Therapy" in New Interview

If it looked like Jennifer Aniston was working through some very real feelings on The Morning Show, that's because she was.

In a new interview with the LA Times, the actress opened up about just how truthful some of those scenes felt to her, even calling the show "20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes."

"There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back," she said.

She described it as "cathartic," but also a way to look at her own behavior.

"[The show was] interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalize being fine and 'everything's great, you know, this is all normal,' and then there are moments where you have your private breakdown or your 'Calgon, take me away' moments," she said, referencing an old bath powder commercial about a stressed out woman who really needs a break. "To actually look at it from an actor brain observing it and acknowledging it, I had to look at it as opposed to pretending it doesn't exist."