Rob Kardashian Feeling Better "Mentally and Physically" After Family Vacation

Now may be the time to keep up with Rob Kardashian.
On August 13, E! News learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Turks and Caicos and celebrated Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday alongside Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more. In fact, Rob later took to Instagram and shared several memories from the getaway, including a shirtless shot alongside Tristan Thompson.
"Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼" Rob wrote to his followers. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼ Love You. WOO!!"
While it may appear to just be an ordinary family trip, a source explained to E! News that it's more proof that Rob is pointed in the right direction.
"Rob is doing so much better and is a lot happier in general. He is feeling better both physically and mentally. Everyone is thrilled to see how well he is doing," a source exclusively told E! News. "They love having him around more and were excited that he joined Kylie's birthday trip. He has been open to joining in more and wanting to be a part of things."
And while the Arthur George designer is receiving support from the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew, there is one sibling who is a step above the rest.
"He is still very close with Khloe and she is his biggest supporter. She looks out for him and is very protective," a source explained. "She's so happy to see him making progress and encourages him to keep it up."
Back in June, Khloe hosted an intimate birthday party with family and close friends at her Calabasas mansion.
The celebration, however, later felt like Rob's coming out party as the University of Southern California grad returned to Instagram and posted three photos (as in more than he shared in all of 2019) of himself enjoying the party.
On July 17, Khloe appeared on Daily Pop where she discussed her brother's return to social media.
"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," Khloe told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him."
Khloe added, "I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."