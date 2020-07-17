Khloe Kardashian Says Brother Rob Is Feeling "Really Good and Confident" After Social Media Return

"They definitely had it out and I think that's what sisters do. We're not used to the physical confrontations in our family but for some reason they had to get that out of their system," Khloe dished while promoting her partnership with Nurtec ODT and their "Take Back Today" campaign. "But we're definitely closer and I think we all just appreciate each other so much more, especially during quarantine. We don't want to see, obviously, a lot of people. So having each other where we know our kids are with each other and know each other's healthy, so we're able to see one another, thank god. So I think we hold family even higher than we ever did, which says a lot because we're already obsessed with each other."

Check out Khloe's interview above to hear more, including which sister she'd let cut her hair in quarantine!