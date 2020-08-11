Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Chandler Powell

There's a baby on the way for Bindi Irwin.

The conservationist and firstborn child of the late Steve Irwin has announced she and husband Chandler Powell are officially starting a family of their own.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the 22-year-old reality TV star shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 11. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

The expectant star explained, "Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

The mom-to-be signed off with a request for "your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Over on his Instagram page, Powell reacted to soon becoming a parent.

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life," he wrote. "I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."