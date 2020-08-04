Bachelorette Twist: Look Back at Clare Crawley's Journey to Find Love

It's almost time for the new season of The Bachelorette. And while Chris Harrison has repeatedly labeled past seasons as the "most dramatic" one yet, this one might actually take the title.

As Bachelor Nation is well aware, Clare Crawley was announced as the star of the 16th season of The Bachelorette back in March. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed production of the show. While filming has since reportedly resumed, multiple sources tell E! News Crawley is being replaced by Tayshia Adams.

"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," the insider shares. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

While neither star has commented on the rumors, Crawley liked—and then unlinked—a fan's social media post about Adams becoming the Bachelorette.