Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

It's time to take this love story to the 'gram.
For pop culture fans following Megan Fox's new romance, you may want to head over to Machine Gun Kelly's social media page for a special photo. If you didn't already guess, this musician is ready to go Instagram official with his leading lady.
On Tuesday afternoon, Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) shared a selfie with Megan, where they wrapped their arms around each other while posing with their tongues out.
"Waited for eternity to find you again..." he captioned the photo that has already received excitement from a few famous friends.
"Happy for you brother," mixed martial artist Stipe Miocic wrote in the comments section. Fellow musician Phem added, "Holy s--t this makes me so happy."
It's the latest step for a Hollywood couple who recently participated in their first joint interview together.
While appearing on a July 22 recent episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, both Megan and Machine Gun Kelly opened up about their romance that first began on the set of an upcoming movie titled Midnight in the Switchgrass.
"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly shared. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Megan, who recently split from husband Brian Austin Green, continued, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
That chemistry was captured in photos back in June when Megan confirmed her relationship by holding hands with the rapper outside a restaurant in Southern California.
As for their upcoming movie project, director Randall Emmett couldn't believe what he was seeing.
"I knew there was a chemistry but I didn't know anything on a personal level. When I was watching you guys, it was very captivating," he shared on his podcast. "The chemistry that was going on was very magical."