Megan Fox Looks Effortlessly Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to heat things up.

On Saturday, the two were spotted holding hands and enjoying a romantic date night in Malibu, Calif. With stay-at-home orders becoming less strict in Los Angeles county, it appears the dynamic duo decided to dine-in at the celebrity hot spot Nobu.

For their night out, Megan dressed up in an effortlessly chic outfit and opted for an all-black vibe. The actress slipped into a bralette that she wore underneath her fitted blazer. She also donned skintight, patent leather pants that she paired with strappy sandal heels. Her accessories included a gold necklace and charcoal-colored clutch.

Along with her stylish ensemble, Megan's beauty was just as swoon-worthy. The Jennifer's Body star rocked sexy loose waves with a middle part and soft-glam makeup. All in all, it was a head-turning lewk!

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also looked dapper for their date night.