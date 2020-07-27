Sandra Bullock Celebrates a Socially Distant Birthday With Jennifer Aniston and More Stars

Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock!
The actress turned 56 years old on Sunday and celebrated with a few of her famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. The Friends alumna posted a photo of the stars sitting outside and wearing face masks amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love," the 51-year-old actress wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY! WE LOVE YOU!!!"
Bullock and Aniston go way back. During a chat for Interview magazine, the two recalled how they met at a Golden Globes after-party years ago. They were introduced by Tate Donovan, whom they both dated at different points in the '90s. The duo said they then met again at a wedding.
"I sent you a shot, and I recall that we went back and forth a few times," Bullock told Aniston for Interview, "and if I'm not mistaken, that was the first time I got sick drinking with you."
Fast-forward to today, and they're still BFFs.
As for Paulson, she's starred in several movies with Bullock, including Bird Box and Ocean's 8. The celebrity pals have continued to celebrate each other's major milestones throughout the years. For instance, Bullock gave an unforgettable speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood event honoring Paulson, and Paulson and Taylor, who have been together for years, attended Bullock's birthday dinner in 2018.
"She's an incredible mother, she's an incredible girlfriend, she's one of the producers, she takes care of every single actor on the set, she knows every member of the crew, she's genuinely interested. It was an incredible thing," Paulson told People in 2018, later adding, "And also, I think she's one of the most moving actresses of anybody that's ever been on screen. Not only does she make you laugh uproariously but she can literally crack your heart open with one look, because she's a truth teller as a performer."
Cheers to birthdays and BFFs!