Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Look Back at the Glee Star's Sweet Photos With Son Josey

Fans are mourning the death of Naya Rivera.
The Glee actress has died at the age of 33. Rivera's body was recovered five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru in Southern California.
Authorities have said they do not suspect foul play as a factor in Rivera's death, instead suggesting that she drowned while swimming with Josey Dorsey. During Monday's press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in an interview with investigators "her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him on to the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."
"We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared," Ayub explained. "The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."
As news of Rivera's death spread, her former Glee co-stars and other loved ones within the entertainment industry paid tribute to the legacy she now leaves behind.
Rivera was born in 1987. She played Santana on Glee from 2009 to 2015. In Sept. 2015, Rivera welcomed Josey with her ex Ryan Dorsey. A source recently told E! News Rivera and her son "were incredibly close and had a very tight bond."
"Being a mom is always my first priority so everything else can sort of wait," Rivera told E! News in 2019. "Nothing's more important than that. I just really make sure that I make time and stay organized so that once I pick him up from school, the rest of the day is ours."
Plans for Rivera's memorial have not been announced. Her cause of death is still under investigation.