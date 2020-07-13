"Exhausted" Jana Kramer Breaks Down in Tears in Message About Motherhood

Jana Kramer is getting real about motherhood.
The singer and One Tree Hill alum—who shares kids Jolie, 4, and Jace, 1, with husband Mike Caussin—took to social media to share a tearful post with her followers.
"This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you're exhausted too," Kramer wrote. "I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it's literally BREAKING my heart. Apparently it's the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now)."
"His molars all 4 are coming in. And he throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib," the 36-year-old star continued. "I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game. I've been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well has me like this."
Kramer then asked fellow parents for support, seeking advice from her Instagram followers.
"#motherhood please please mommas tell me it'll be better soon?! And any tips?!?" Kramer wrote. "Also I only share this because I need the mom support."
In response, Kramer has received in outpouring of love and support from followers and fellow moms.
Melissa Gisoni, who is mom to Maddie Ziegler, commented on Kramer's post, "I slept with my kids for almost 8 years!! It was amazing and I don't regret it at all! I didn't read any books." While American Idol alum Kimberly Caldwell also told Kramer, "I hear you mama. I hear you."
E!'s Carissa Culiner, who recently welcomed her second child, also sent Kramer a supportive message.
"Been there. It's so hard to know what the Right thing to do is sometimes," the Daily Pop host commented. "Part of you wants to stay the course of what you said you were going to do, and then the other part of you feels like maybe that's not working and maybe this has been the wrong method for your child the whole time… And all that confusion ends up causing tears like this. I don't know what's the right answer is for Jace, just want to tell you I've been there, felt what you're feeling and you are a fantastic mother no matter what you choose to do. Wish I could give you a big hug!!"
E!'s Justin Sylvester also commented, "Hang in lady."
Kramer and Caussin welcomed daughter Jolie in 2016 and son Jace arrived in 2018.