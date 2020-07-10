Sarah Paulson Dodges Question About Lea Michele Allegations

The Rachel Berry celeb issued an apology days later.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Michele wrote in a post shared to Instagram. "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

While Michele said she didn't "remember ever making this specific statement" and claimed she has "never judged others by their background or color of their skin," she noted "that's not really the point" and that "what matters is" she "clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she continued. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

Michele, who is pregnant with her first child, then wrote, "I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I listened to these criticisms and I am learning, and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."