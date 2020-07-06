Mandy Moore Reacts to Ex-Husband Ryan Adams' Public Apology

Mandy Moore is reacting to Ryan Adams' public apology from the Fourth of July weekend.

In a letter to The Daily Mail, the musician expressed his regrets over his past behavior.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career," he wrote in part. "All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

Fast-forward to Monday morning's Today's show where Ryan's ex-wife Mandy was asked about his words.

"It's challenging because I feel like in many ways I've said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," she explained to Hoda Kotb. "I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."