Wayne Brady Honors Little Richard With Electric BET Awards Medley

Little Richard was celebrated at the 2020 BET Awards.

On Sunday, Wayne Brady led a special tribute performance for the late music icon, who passed away in May at the age of 87.

Channeling Little Richard's eccentric flare, Brady donned a metallic suit as he delivered an electric medley of Little Richard's greatest hits, kicking off the at-home performance with "Lucille" from his piano. Next, he segued into "Good Golly, Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally." To conclude the spectacular tribute, Brady finished with Little Richard's hit song "Tutti Frutti" and showed off his moves with an epic dance break.

Ahead of his performance, Brady took to social media to give fans a sneak peek at how he'd be paying homage to the rock legend with a behind the scenes video of his choreography. "Y'all ain't ready for the @betawards on @cbstv & @bet tomorrow night," he wrote. "Quick peek of my tribute to Little Richard conceived by me and directed by @mandietaketa. @jasonmichaelfordham and his brother, @demetriusfordham shot and lit the whole thing."