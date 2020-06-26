Kourtney Kardashian Narrowly Avoids Flashing Fans With a Perfectly Placed Emoji

Related : Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

No wardrobe malfunctions to see hear!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday while cooking in the kitchen to share a silly snapshot of her left leg stretched out on top of a counter. The pants-less Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned just an oversized black Disney T-shirt that appeared to lift up a little too high during her stretch. Kourt avoided flashing her underwear to fans with a perfectly placed black heart emoji in her IG story.

"What's cookin'," the mother of three captioned the silly pic.