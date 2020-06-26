WELCOME!

Kourtney Kardashian Narrowly Avoids Flashing Fans With a Perfectly Placed Emoji

By Brett Malec 26 Jun, 2020
No wardrobe malfunctions to see hear!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday while cooking in the kitchen to share a silly snapshot of her left leg stretched out on top of a counter. The pants-less Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned just an oversized black Disney T-shirt that appeared to lift up a little too high during her stretch. Kourt avoided flashing her underwear to fans with a perfectly placed black heart emoji in her IG story.

"What's cookin'," the mother of three captioned the silly pic.

Kourtney's social media has been a source of silly antics and family fun the past week.

Just the other day, the POOSH founder treated fans to a reenactment of an iconic KUWTK scene with TikTok star Addison Rae. The two recreated a season 15 moment when Kourt told Larsa Pippen about taking hormone shots in preparation to freeze her eggs.

Kourtney has also been sharing lots of pics of her family's recent trip to Wyoming to celebrate North West's birthday. She shared multiple "Wild Wild West" images and one especially precious photo of son Reign Disick.

