Molly Sims Shares Behind-the-Scenes Memories From Las Vegas Ahead of E! Marathon

Today, Molly Sims virtually stopped by Daily Pop and reflected on her days filming Las Vegas with Josh Duhamel and James Caan. While Sims said she hasn't re-watched the whole series, which ran for five seasons on NBC, she assured viewers that she's still close with her co-stars.
"You know, we had such a good time. I'm still close with Josh and James," Sims shared with E!'s Morgan Stewart. "It seems, honestly, like it was yesterday and it ended almost 10 years ago."
On footage she has seen since wrapping the show, the model and actress declared, "Oh my gosh, we look so young!"
As for some behind-the-scenes tidbits, Sims told Stewart that "Josh and Jimmy were really good at playing jokes."
She added, "We all really got along, we all really liked each other."
Not to mention, The Wrong Missy actress recalled the time "crazy" Josh met his ex-wife, Fergie, for the first time.
"And Josh was crazy, and he met Fergie at the time," she continued. "Like, a lot of things happened to all of us during that time."
This walk down memory lane comes ahead of E!'s upcoming Las Vegas marathon, starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 25 at 4:00 a.m. and running all the way through to Monday, June 29 at 12:00 p.m.
"I didn't realize, as I look back, how much we accomplished in five years," Sims concluded. "Like, shooting in Vegas, shooting here, they rebuilt the casino…You know, it was a lot of money that they spent on the show, which you can tell. It kind of still holds up 10 years later."
For all of this and more, including Sims' update on son Brooks after he needed 28 stitches, watch the clip above!