Why Kourtney Kardashian's Flannel Shirt Has Fans Wondering About Her & Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's recent Instagram post is sparking lots of online chatter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an adorable photo on her Instagram the other day showing the mom of three holding a baby lamb on a farm. The E! star sported a big smile while rocking baggy blue jeans and a red, white and blue flannel shirt. "mornin,'" Kourt captioned the photo.

A Kourtney fan account quickly noticed that Kourtney's flannel appears to be the exact one previously worn by her ex Scott Disick. "KOURTNEY IS REALLY WEARING SCOTT'S FLANNEL!" the Instagram account shared, driving fans wild and starting lots of speculation about the co-parenting twosome.