The Academy Unveils New Inclusion Standards for 2021 Oscars

The 2021 Oscars are going to look different next year.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Best Picture category for the 94th Academy Awards will feature 10 nominees as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, which will take effect starting on July 31.

Additionally, the Academy will be implementing a quarterly viewing process to ensure that members will have the opportunity to view films released year-round in an effort to "broaden each film's exposure, level the playing field, and ensure all eligible films can be seen by voting members," a statement from the Academy read.

This comes after the Academy received backlash for lacking diversity among its 2020 nominees, with only two people of color—Cynthia Erivo for her performance in Harriet and Antonio Banderas for his performance in Pain and Glory—being represented in the four major acting categories. The Academy was also slammed for not including any female directors in the Best Director category.