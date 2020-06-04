Selma Blair took to Instagram to share how she and her son, Arthur, are honoring George Floyd.

The 47-year-old actress said they "stood outside for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to just think of what George Floyd means for each of us from where we are."

"What he represents also," she added. "After a conversation again today about race and fear and sometimes insurmountable financial challenges, of black lives...we finally looked at each other after this memorial of 8:46, and he said, 'You wouldn't live if that happened to me.'"

Blair said her 8-year-old son "is mostly right." However, she said she would devote her life to fighting against injustice.

"But I would stand up for people like him for the rest of my life," she continued. "Would devote my life to nurturing a better future. That is what I want for the now and the future of our lives. Black lives. This is what mothers of black lives live with. The sons and fathers and friends. Black lives. And this grief and concern have pushed me into truly acknowledging and doing everything I can to be an active ally in the fight against systemic racism. When I looked on the internet, I saw what we had been hoping for at least... some justice... the 4 cops have been charged. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."