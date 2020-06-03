An announcement has been made regarding the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd.

On May 25, Floyd was pronounced dead after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned the 46-year-old to the ground by kneeling on Floyd's neck. On May 29, after video footage of Floyd's death sparked a call for justice, Chauvin was taken into custody and has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. At the time Chauvin was taken into custody, the three other officers involved—J.A. Keung, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao—were fired from the police department but not charged.

Now, Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced that the three additional officers have officially been charged. Ellison is also upgrading the charge against Chauvin to felony second-degree murder.

According to court records obtained by E! News, Keung, Lane and Thao are each facing two felony charges: Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Murder and Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Manslaughter.

The first charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 40 years, while the second charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 10 years, or payment of a $20,000 fine.