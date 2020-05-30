The death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department has sparked outrage across America—and some celebrities are taking to the streets to participate in protest.

At a Minneapolis press conference on Friday, May 29, actor Jamie Foxx spoke to the crowd.

"I think that what you saw on television, to watch this man plead for his life," Foxx said. "As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews .. what it does is, it over-complicates everything as a black man trying to tell his son or his daughter how to function in life. Even the things that we've taught them don't seem to work."

Nick Cannon was also on location in Minneapolis, taking to Instagram with a photo holding a poster that reads "Justice for Floyd."

Although the officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, Derek Chavin, has been fired, arrested and charged with murder, many continue to protest for the arrest of the three other involved officers — and the history of racial injustice in America.