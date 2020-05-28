There is no one, no one, no one who epitomizes loving the skin you're in like Alicia Keys.
After all, she famously turned going makeup-free into a national conversation back in 2016 and has since become synonymous with the subtle makeup look—if she's wearing any at all.
But, in letting your natural beauty shine through, it's all the more important to show your skin some major love. In a new "Beauty Secrets" Vogue video, the Grammy-winning songstress did just that as she took fans step by step through her morning skincare routine.
After waking up early and potentially doing some meditation or a workout, into the bathroom Keys goes to begin her beauty regimen for the day. First up, lighting a candle and setting an intention for what she's looking for in the day.
Then, if she's been sweating, it's time to cleanse her skin, followed by a powder mask mixed with a aloe vera calming gel. After that's washed off, Keys soaks up some generous spritzes of rose water spray and adds on some eye cream before finishing up with a light layer of moisturizer with sunscreen for her sensitive skin and a lip balm for a moisturized pout.
While the routine may seem familiar, there's something about Keys' calming voice walking us through the process that has instantly soothed our soul.
The 39-year-old also shared some of the wellness habits she's learned to maintain good skin from the inside, including drinking water, cutting out dairy and bread and avoiding fried foods.
For Keys' headwrap routine, check out Vogue's video above and overall, especially in these challenging times, heed her simple advice: "Take that time for yourself and if you feel overwhelmed...escape to your bathroom and just take some breaths in, exhale—do that about 10 times."