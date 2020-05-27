Miley Cyrus Gives Boyfriend Cody Simpson a Matching Mohawk

Miley Cyrus just gave Cody Simpson a new 'do.

The 27-year-old singer posted a photo of herself giving the 23-year-old artist a fresh haircut. The pic also gave fans a look at her rockin' style.

"Matching mohawks," the "Slide Away" star wrote alongside the pic.

Cyrus has debuted a few looks over these past months. In January, she posted a picture of her "modern mullet."

"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," hairstylist Sally Hershberger told E! News in November after she first made the chop. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."

Then, last week, Cyrus shared a photo of her new pixie mullet. In fact, her mom, Tish Cyrus, was the one to trim her tresses—with a little virtual help from Hershberger. The mother-daughter duo even shared a video of the process with Vogue.

"I trained Tish well ;)," Hershberger wrote on Instagram.