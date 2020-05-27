Consider trying a new spin on a beloved workout.
While Peloton is pretty much synonymous with at-home indoor cycling workout everyone that you know on social media is doing, the brand isn't afraid to venture outside their wheelhouse. Though their bikes with live and on-demand rides are, indeed, what gets Kate Hudson, Sofia Vergara and more than a million other subscribers to work up a sweat (along with their signature tread sessions), the app option allows users to expand their workout horizons.
Among the thousands of classes on offer: strength training, yoga, running, stretching and bootcamp options.
New York City-based instructor Jess King prescribes sampling a bit of everything on the menu, if you're the variety is the spice of life type. "From dancing, HIIT workouts, stretching, strength training, running, biking—switch it up if you're someone that likes variety," she suggests, "or pick one thing and get stronger at it."
So, basically, you do you—the type of advice we always love to hear.
And while it can easy to lean into the idea that if you're not dripping with sweat and gasping for air, you didn't do enough, tread instructor Andy Speer reinforces that you don't have to go hard AF to see results. "Most of your workouts, especially when you're inside and sedentary more than usual, should focus on movement rather than intensity. Think six or seven out of 10," he advises. Then, "pick one to three workouts each week where you really get after it—go for the eight or nine out of 10 on intensity. Consistency over intensity."
Thankfully, on this Wellness Wednesday, he and two other Peloton trainers are here to detail that first step in your journey to becoming a regular (at-home) gymgoer. Each have agreed to share their two favorite moves with E! News. So pump up the jams (they recommend 3 Doors Down's "Kryptonite" and Sofi Tukker's "Purple Hat"), then your muscles with these all-over sculptors.