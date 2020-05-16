Jamie-Lynn Sigler Just Chopped Her Hair Off for an Empowering Reason

New hair, new me!

As of late, celebrities have taken matters into their own hands by coloring, chopping or doing both to their hair. Many have showed off extreme 'dos, including: Hilary Duff, who dyed her hair turquoise, Armie Hammer, who decided to get a mohawk, Rosalía, who said hello to bangs... you get the picture.

On Friday, Jamie-Lynn Sigler joined the club of celebrities debuting major hair changes. However, The Sopranos alum's latest transformation was done for an inspiring and empowering reason.

"That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her braided hair that got chopped off.

She cut her own hair via Zoom and enlisted "help" from hairstylist Riawna Capri. Moreover, the actress revealed that she would be donating her hair to the BeYOUtiful Foundation.

Because Jamie-Lynn also made her hair change on her birthday, she also thanked those who made her day special.