by emily belfiore | Thu., 14 May. 2020 6:09 AM
James Corden reminded The Late Late Show viewers just how important it is to stay connected with friends during Wednesday's at-home episode for a new segment called "Checkin' In."
"In these times, it is more important than ever to be checking in on our friends and making sure that they're okay and that's exactly what I'm gonna do right now," he said before selecting his first celebrity pal to call using a wheel that featured the faces of stars like Oprah, Usher and more.
After giving the star-studded wheel a spin, James landed on Naomi Campbell and was quickly connected with her. Little did he know, the supermodel was practicing her runway walk as she was taking out the trash. Donning a medical mask and gloves, she gave the late night host a fierce smize through the camera before carrying on with her chores.
"That's how I take out the trash," James quipped after checking in. "I just don't look quite as good when I do it."
Next up according to the wheel was Thomas Lennon, who was keeping himself busy by performing a song for his dog from what appeared to be stranded in the middle of nowhere.
"Don't worry if you're alarmed," James said after parting ways with the Reno 911 star. "Thomas is fine. That's also what he was doing before quarantine started. It's just his kind of thing on a Wednesday."
Olivia Munn was next on the call list, and like Thomas, she was in the middle of something strange. Joining in from her bedroom, the X-Men: Apocalypse star was sitting comfortably in her bed while chopping carrots on a cutting board. Following along to a cooking demonstration, she then added her veggies to a frying pan and cracked an egg over them.
"Well, she's really committing to this whole breakfast in bed thing," the Cats star said before checking in on Seth Green, who was being interviewed by his pet cat.
Then, James called Malin Akerman and caught her trying to have a little alone time. Hiding from her son inside of a couch cushion, the 27 Dresses star peeked her head out when the coast was clear to sneak a sip of wine.
But perhaps the funniest "Checkin' In" moment went to Gaten Matarazzo, who was caught using the bathroom. And, to make matters worse, the Strangers Things star had run out of toilet paper.
Watch all of James' hilarious check-ins in the video above!
