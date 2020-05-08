Gwyneth Paltrow is passing the baton.

On Friday, the Goop founder weighed in on Elon Musk and Grimes' unique baby name with a hilarious comment on Instagram. After scrolling past an article announcing that little X Æ A-12 had arrived and breaking down the pronunciation of the tech tycoon and musician's son's name, Paltrow couldn't help but reminisce over the stir she and ex Chris Martin caused when they announced what they had named their daughter Apple Martin, 15, nearly two decades ago.

"#chrismartin, I think we got beat for most controversial baby name," she wrote on the post.

Back in 2004, Paltrow opened up on how she and the Coldplay frontman had landed on the now famous moniker during her visit to The Oprah Winfrey Show. "Basically it was because, when we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" she said. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know?"