Elon Musk Shares First Photos Of His Son: Find Out His Unique Name

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the first photos of his newborn.

The Tesla cofounder posted a sweet snapshot after receiving a request from a fan.

"A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one," the follower wrote.

The 48-year-old SpaceX head obliged and tweeted a photo of himself cradling his bundle of joy. However, he couldn't resist having a little fun with his fans and posted another picture of the child with several fake face tattoos.

"Never too young for some ink haha," he quipped.

The pictures came just hours after Musk announced the baby's birth. The SpaceX head welcomed the child with Canadian singer Grimes.

"Mom & baby all good," he said upon sharing the news

After a social media user inquired about the child's sex, Musk the 32-year-old artist gave birth to a baby boy. He was also asked about the bundle of joy's name.

"X Æ A-12 Musk," Musk tweeted.

While he didn't reveal the exact meaning behind the moniker, he did like a fan theory on Twitter.