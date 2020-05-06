How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

The move, he said, "was a full-on leap of faith." After they polished off their pasta at his California spread on Apr. 28, 2014, he brought out champagne and "told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer," he detailed, "and she reached back and pulled out a ring. And I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you're supposed to do."

Her response took 20 minutes "because she was so shocked," he said, but he wasn't worried. Well, only a little: "My only doubt was if she thought maybe it was too soon. But there was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team."

Following September vows that saw the duo and their A-list pals zipping through the canals of Venice as a cadre of photographers snapped away ("Once people get wind of it, it became an event," admitted George, "We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, 'You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn't be ashamed of this.' And we got up and waved,") the couple realized they were on the same page about children as well.