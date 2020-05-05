What's going on with Jax Taylor?

On tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump's longtime employee found himself lashing out at his close (and some not so close) friends. Despite his recent transformation into a doting husband and mature man, it seemed that the old Jax emerged while taping this recent episode.

Viewers first got a sense that something was up with the Bravolebrity when he tried to get on-off friend Tom Sandoval to talk crap about his relationship with Ariana Madix. As Jax told Sandoval that Ariana has "been a bitch many, many times," the TomTom co-owner responded by essentially telling his pal to think before he speaks.

"I feel like when Jax gets bored, he just picks something or somebody to just focus all of his attention and anger on, just so he can feel important or better about himself," Sandoval noted in a confessional.

Later on, Jax sounded off to Scheana Shay about their friends "not being honest." For starters, he felt Kristen Doute was lying about her "relationship s--t" with ex Brian Carter (more on that later). However, as Scheana defended that Kristen's been "very transparent" with her issues, Jax pivoted his attack onto Tom and Ariana.