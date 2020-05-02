Avengers, assemble!

The Avengers: Endgame stars joined forces at Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together virtual event. The cast won the blimp in the Favorite Movie category.

Chris Evans (Captain America) Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all appeared via video chat to accept the award and thank their fans for the love.

"Hey, guys! Oh my gosh, this is such a thrill. We are so excited," Johansson said. "We are so happy that the Kids' Choice Awards are still happening."

Ruffalo agreed, noting "the show must go on."

"Life must go on," the Bruce Banner character added. "Therefore, the Avengers must go on."

Renner then said the group would like to dedicate the honor to "all the kids who rooted for these characters to assemble and become what we all need to be right now: stronger together."

"That's right, guys," Hemsworth added. "You kids, you're the absolute greatest, and we are stronger together. And amongst this group, I'm the strongest, obviously. But we know that, so."

Although, Evans called Hemsworth's claim about being the strongest "debatable" and recalled "beating" him in a push-up contest.

"I'm pretty sure I was wearing the big suit…and the 70-pound weight that I had in my back and in my stomach, so it doesn't count," Hemsworth argued, later adding, "Lucky, I'm not there in person."

Renner poked fun at the friendly rivalry by holding up photos of Hemsworth and Evans.

"This was my life for a decade," Johansson added.