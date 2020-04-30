Denise eventually urged her man to stop talking about his work for their "safety."

So was filming the scene actually as bonkers as it appeared on TV?

"It was awkward. It was awkward and it was strange," Kyle's BFF and Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, who was actually in attendance at the dinner party and appeared on last night's episode, tells E! News exclusively. "I was just more surprised that he was willing to talk about it, because he had been open about being followed before. And I was just surprised at how…I was just surprised at how willing he was to talk about it."



"I still don't know what Aaron was trying to explain," Sylvester continues. "I think everybody was confused because it just came out of left field. I think some people are enlightened and have ventured off into other dimensions of their mind. And I'm just not one of those people, but I think Aaron is one of those people."



When asked if he thinks people are really following Denise and Aaron, Justin joked, "Yeah, it's called a camera crew."

"No, I do believe people are following them. But do I think it's the FBI or the CIA? Probably not," he laughed.