Homeschooling isn't exactly one of Kristen Bell's strong suits.

During an at-home episode of her web series #Momsplaining, the mom of two admitted that teaching her and Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, has not been an easy feat. As she reminded viewers to practice expressing gratitude amid the pandemic, she joked that being her children's teacher did not make her list of things she's thankful for.

"Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," she said, adding, "There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, ‘I told you how f--cking hard this is.'"

Later in the episode, the Frozen star virtually connected with new mom Ashley Graham and gave viewers another look into how homeschool has been going. "But doing school work with them, it is absolutely miserable," she explained. "When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, ‘No. No. No. No. No.'"