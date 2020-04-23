The royals are, well, royally thankful.

On Thursday, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and birthday boy Prince Louis made a surprise appearance on BBC's Big Night In to show their support for frontline workers amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in coordinating blue outfits, the family, as part of the Clap for Carers campaign, stepped out on the front steps of the Anmer Hall home to applaud all the "incredible key workers," Kensington Palace shared on Instagram. "#TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humor and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Indeed, William, Kate and their kids have often showed their appreciation. Just last month, the proud parents shared a sweet video of their trio clapping for their healthcare heroes. "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," the moment was captioned. "#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS."