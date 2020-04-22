Prince Louis' 2nd Birthday Portraits Are Here to Brighten Your Day

Somewhere over the rainbow, Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday!

In honor of yet another milestone in the royal tot's life, Kensington Palace released a series of portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!" the palace shared on Instagram, noting that the photos were shot by none other than Louis' proud mama earlier this month. (Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has shot most of their family's official portraits.)

In the snapshots, little Louis flashes his pearly whites and shows off his rainbow handprint art. An artist in the making, no doubt!

Royal fanatics last saw Prince Louis, whose official birthday is Thursday, April 23, when he, Princess Charlotte and Prince George shared their support for healthcare workers fighting against coronavirus with a sweet video.