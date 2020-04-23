Shaquille O'Neal misses his friend Kobe Bryant.

On Wednesday's at-home episode of Conan, the NBA alum opened up about coping with the loss of the late basketball legend, explaining that one of the first things he did was watch old game footage of him and Kobe after learning of his sudden passing.

"This is my toughest year," he told host Conan O'Brien, noting that he lost his dear friend and his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex. "It's just a tough year, but you know, I'm glad there's social media, I'm glad there's DVDs and I'm glad there's YouTube because when he first passed away, I couldn't believe it. I watched every playoff game we ever played. I just sat in my room. I told people I don't want to talk to anybody and I'm, like—I'm just looking at him like, ‘It can't be true ‘cause he's right there on the screen. I'm watching him.'"