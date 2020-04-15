If you ask us, that was the best Riverdale musical episode yet.

There was on actual production of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but that might have made it better. We simply got to watch the main cast burst into song randomly. Sometimes, it was an actual performance where they clearly intended to sing. Other times, it was not so clear if anyone was actually, intentionally singing or not. It's like Glee!

The idea was that Kevin (Casey Cott) was putting on a variety show, but he was forced into a rebellion when Principal Honey refused to let him perform a song from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Kevin ended up performing a song in the hallway, while Cheryl and Toni performed at Pop's, and other people were just sort of randomly singing in their bedrooms, but all of it was delightful.

Principal Honey ended up canceling the variety show completely when the whole school stood behind Kevin, so the final number was performed on top of Pop's, with a sullen looking principal in the audience.